Odyssey O-Works Black And Red Putters Revealed

Odyssey has taken the covers off some new models for its popular O-Works range by launching 12 Odyssey O-Works Black putters and six new O-Works Red head shapes.

Building on the success of O-Works Red line that debuted last July, the new range features 12 all-new Black models, as well as six new Red models.

The new Black and Red ranges also feature new ‘toe-down’ O-Works mallets. These models are designed to naturally rotate like a blade to appeal to golfers with arcing strokes who have historically struggled for consistency with face-balanced mallets.

Odyssey says it results in better-than-blade forgiveness and alignment, while retaining a similar stroke path offered by a blade. In addition, face-balanced putter models still remain for players with straighter putting strokes.

The new putters will also feature the same Microhinge Face Insert Technology that helps impart more topspin at impact, a design that gets the ball rolling on a smoother path straight from impact.

Austie Rollinson, Odyssey’s Chief Designer, told GM: “Some players like a clean, simple look at address, and this new Black finish has been a tremendously popular choice on tour for years, so when a number of our players told us that they wanted an all-black putter with our Microhinge insert we listened. We also know that if the best players in the world liked them and putt well, our customers are definitely going to love them too.”

Odyssey O-Works Black and Red Putters – Specifications

The new Odyssey O-Works Black range will cost £189 each and include the: #1, #7, #1 Wide S, #7 Tank, #1 Tank, 2-Ball Fang, #2M CS, 330M, #2W, Jailbird Mini, #3T and the Black Marxman.

New to the Odyssey O-Works Red range for 2018 are the: #1 Wide S, #1 Tank, 2-Ball Fang, Jailbird Mini, #7 Tank and the Marxman.

Already in the O-Works Red range from July 2017 are the: 2-Ball, #7, R-Line, V-Line Fang and the #7S.