Official Galvin Green Ryder Cup Weatherwear Revealed - Take a look at some of the Galvin Green garments team Europe will be sporting at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Official Galvin Green Ryder Cup Weatherwear Revealed

Premium performance golf apparel brand Galvin Green has revealed the weatherwear garments the European Ryder Cup Team will sport at this year’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

Available to all golfers across Europe this month, European Captain Thomas Bjørn had his say on the four garments designed to help Europe Regain The Ryder Cup from the USA, whatever weather conditions they face this September.

“All four new hi-tech garments have been designed in close collaboration with Thomas Bjørn, who knew precisely what he wanted and was keen to blend the classic Navy and Swedish blue colourways with flashes of white and add the European flag on the back,’’ said Christian Nilsson, CEO of Galvin Green.

“We also took inspiration from the magnificent Le Golf National golf course to name individual lines that are now available to other golfers well ahead of the event,” he added.

The waterproof jackets with C-Knit backer incorporate a Gore-Tex Super Stretch fabric on the shoulders and elbows that is new to golf and provides at least four times more stretch than previous versions.

Extremely breathable, the Albatros (named after the Championship course) full-zip jacket (above) and the Forward (1st hole) short-sleeved jacket (below) also feature the smooth ‘slide & glide’ inner material of the exclusive C-Knit fabric.

Both jackets feature two front pockets and adjustors on the chest and collar to help with the fit and keep out the rain. The sleeves on the Albatros are shaped for easy movement in the swing and the sleeve ends are smooth and soft, while the hem is laminated for a cleaner look. A touch & close fastener ensures rain doesn’t intrude, along with a water-repellent zipper.

The matching pair of waterproof trousers The Judges (15th) also come in Gore-Tex fabric with the C-Knit backer for a smooth ‘slide & glide’ experience when worn over other trousers. A Gore-Tex Super Stretch panel is located at the top of the back to assist when bending over putts. An elasticated waist and drawstring provides the perfect fit, while the leg width can also be adjusted.

Making its first appearance in Ryder Cup matches will be the lightweight Interface-1 Shell Layer Hybrid jacket Up Wind (9th hole) – a soft, quiet garment suitable for 95 out of 100 rounds played in standard conditions.

Totally windproof and highly breathable, the jacket is made from 100% polyester stretch fabric with a PU breathable membrane and water-repellent finish. The full-zip jacket features two hidden front pockets an elastic drawstring at the hem and a repositioned side seam for optimum comfort.

In addition to branded versions of these Team garments, Galvin Green has added two Insula jackets in the same styling for club golfers to wear – the full-zip The Crowd (18th hole, above) and the half-zip The Verdict (17th).