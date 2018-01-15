Both the BMW SA Open winner and runner-up were spotted using a new prototype Callaway driver

Paisley And Grace Star In South Africa Using New Callaway Driver

Chris Paisley won his maiden European Tour title in South Africa and eagle-eyed watchers will have noticed that he had a new driver in the bag.

The Callaway ambassador was spotted using a new driver, which is thought to be the Rogue based on the writing seen on the bottom of the clubhead.

He also had a new prototype 3 wood, as well as a new Callaway Prototype ball.

As well as the new prototype woods, Paisley had the new Callaway X Forged UT in the bag and Mack Daddy 4 wedges – both of which were launched this month.

Fellow Callaway ambassador Branden Grace, who finished in 2nd place, was also using the new prototype driver, fairway woods and ball.

Callaway’s new signings Renato Paratore and Chase Koepka, who both finished T7th, also had the new prototype woods and ball in the bag.

As well as the BMW SA Open’s top two, 17 further players had the new Callaway prototype driver in the bag at the Sony Open on the PGA Tour.

Neil Howie, President and Managing Director, Callaway EMEA, commented: “Congratulations to Chris, Branden and our new signings for a truly amazing start to 2018.

“For a prototype driver, fairway wood and golf ball to go into professional competitive play and immediately help our Staff Professionals to a 1-2 finish is nothing short of incredible.

“It underlines why we are so excited to tell the world about these new products very soon!”

Chris Paisley What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Prototype

Fairways: Callaway Prototype

UT: Callaway X Forged UT

Irons (5-PW): Callaway X Forged ’18

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 52, 56 and 60

Putter: Odyssey Works Versa Tank #1

Ball: Callaway Prototype

