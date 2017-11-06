We look at the American's equipment after he won his first PGA Tour title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Patrick Cantlay What’s In The Bag?

Patrick Cantlay is finally a PGA Tour winner, after coming through a playoff for victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The 25-year-old finished bogey-bogey to tie Alex Cjeka and Whee Kim at -9 before winning on the second playoff hole.

Cantlay, who has missed a lot of golf due to a back injury, is a highly regarded player on Tour. He is now inside the world’s top-50 for the first time.

“I knew that I’d be able to get to where I wanted to be if I felt healthy,” he said after victory.

“If I felt like I didn’t have pain and I could practice and prepare for tournaments. I know how to practice and prepare for tournaments, so I can do what I want. I feel like I can play well and compete with anybody.”

The American has a full bag of Titleists including a Pro V1x ball.

He uses the new 917D2 driver which he has averaged 324-yards off the tee with so far this season. He’s one of the Tour’s longest in ninth place.

He uses a titleist 915F2 3 wood and an 816H2 hybrid.

His irons are the Titleist 716 AP2s which he’s averaged just over 70% of Greens in Regulation with.

He has a Titleist Vokey SM5 wedge and two Vokey SM6s.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype putter with his initials stamped.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 9.5° with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S-Series 73X shaft

3 Wood: Titleist 915F 15° with Mitsubishi Rayon S+ 70TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 21° with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 54°, Titleist Vokey SM6 56° and 60° with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Glove: Titleist Players

Apparel: Travis Matthew

