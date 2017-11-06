Patrick Cantlay What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

We look at the American's equipment after he won his first PGA Tour title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Patrick Cantlay is finally a PGA Tour winner, after coming through a playoff for victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The 25-year-old finished bogey-bogey to tie Alex Cjeka and Whee Kim at -9 before winning on the second playoff hole.

Cantlay, who has missed a lot of golf due to a back injury, is a highly regarded player on Tour. He is now inside the world’s top-50 for the first time.

“I knew that I’d be able to get to where I wanted to be if I felt healthy,” he said after victory.

“If I felt like I didn’t have pain and I could practice and prepare for tournaments. I know how to practice and prepare for tournaments, so I can do what I want. I feel like I can play well and compete with anybody.”

Cantlay uses Titleist 716 AP2 irons

The American has a full bag of Titleists including a Pro V1x ball.

He uses the new 917D2 driver which he has averaged 324-yards off the tee with so far this season. He’s one of the Tour’s longest in ninth place.

He uses a titleist 915F2 3 wood and an 816H2 hybrid.

His irons are the Titleist 716 AP2s which he’s averaged just over 70% of Greens in Regulation with.

He has a Titleist Vokey SM5 wedge and two Vokey SM6s.

Seen using a Titleist Vokey SM6 wedge

He putts with a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype putter with his initials stamped.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 9.5° with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S-Series 73X shaft

3 Wood: Titleist 915F 15° with Mitsubishi Rayon S+ 70TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 21° with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 54°, Titleist Vokey SM6 56° and 60° with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Glove: Titleist Players

Apparel: Travis Matthew

