Patrick Cantlay What’s In The Bag?
Patrick Cantlay is finally a PGA Tour winner, after coming through a playoff for victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
The 25-year-old finished bogey-bogey to tie Alex Cjeka and Whee Kim at -9 before winning on the second playoff hole.
Cantlay, who has missed a lot of golf due to a back injury, is a highly regarded player on Tour. He is now inside the world’s top-50 for the first time.
“I knew that I’d be able to get to where I wanted to be if I felt healthy,” he said after victory.
“If I felt like I didn’t have pain and I could practice and prepare for tournaments. I know how to practice and prepare for tournaments, so I can do what I want. I feel like I can play well and compete with anybody.”
The American has a full bag of Titleists including a Pro V1x ball.
He uses the new 917D2 driver which he has averaged 324-yards off the tee with so far this season. He’s one of the Tour’s longest in ninth place.
He uses a titleist 915F2 3 wood and an 816H2 hybrid.
His irons are the Titleist 716 AP2s which he’s averaged just over 70% of Greens in Regulation with.
He has a Titleist Vokey SM5 wedge and two Vokey SM6s.
He putts with a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype putter with his initials stamped.
Driver: Titleist 917D2 9.5° with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S-Series 73X shaft
3 Wood: Titleist 915F 15° with Mitsubishi Rayon S+ 70TX shaft
Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 21° with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft
Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 54°, Titleist Vokey SM6 56° and 60° with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
Glove: Titleist Players
Apparel: Travis Matthew
