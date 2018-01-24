Since leaving Callaway at the turn of the year and signing with Nike, Patrick Reed's equipment set-up has changed drastically

Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?

It’s been a big month for Patrick Reed on the contractual side of things with his gear.

The American signed an apparel deal with Nike at the start of January and his equipment, bag, apparel and hat deal ended with Callaway.

Reed has a history with Nike, having been a staffer since turning pro in 2011 up until mid-2013.

And interestingly, Reed is currently using a Nike VR Pro Limited fairway wood which he was probably using back in his Nike days as it was released in late 2011 – perhaps it’s his trusty 3 wood that’s been kept in the garage over the years.

In addition to the Nike fairway, Reed also has a set of the company’s irons in the form of the VR Pro blades which were released in late 2010.

These irons were in the bags of a number of Nike staffers before the company announced they were to stop making golf clubs in August 2016.

Reed has been in some sort of an equipment limbo for the last year or so, having tinkered with PXG, Bettinardi, Titleist and Cleveland gear as well as a Bridgestone ball last season.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has also changed drivers, switching out his Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 816 DBD driver for the new TaylorMade M3.

Other players using the new M3 include Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Jason Day.

Reed has also added a Titleist 718 T-MB utility in.

The 27-year-old Texan has also been playing around with the flat stick, having used a different model in each of the first two rounds of last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge.

On day one, Reed was using the Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 we’ve seen him putt with for some time now, but by Friday he was putting with a Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5.

It’s unclear what wedges and ball the American is currently using, but more will be revealed when we see images from this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Related: 10 best Nike golf clubs ever made

Also unclear is if he’ll continue as a free agent in 2018. Only time will tell whether he’ll sign an equipment deal this year or stick with his Nike clubs.

Stay in touch with Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram