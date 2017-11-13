We take a look at the clubs used by Patton Kizzire in his OHL Classic at Mayakoba victory

Patton Kizzire What’s In The Bag?

Patton Kizzire won his maiden PGA Tour title in style at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

The American had a final day battle with Rickie Fowler and eventually beat him by a stroke.

Kizzire’s win won him almost $1.3m and qualified him for the Masters and USPGA Championship.

He is now exempt on the PGA Tour for two years as well.

Kizzire said, “It means a lot, I’m pretty emotional right now and was glad to get it done. Rickie made me work hard.”

He uses a full bag of Titleist clubs including the 917D3 driver which he has averaged 299 yards off the tee with so far this season.

He also carries a Titleist 917F2 3 wood and an older 913H hybrid.

His irons are a mixed set with the new 718 T-MB 4 iron, 718 CB 5 and 6 irons and 718 MBs from 7-PW. Kizzire has hit almost 74% of Greens in Regulation this season.

He has three Titleist TVD prototype wedges in 52, 56 and 60 lofts.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour. He is 14th in the Strokes Gained: Putting statistics.

His ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x.

Patton Kizzire What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist 917D3 10.5, with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec 6X shaft

3 wood: Titleist 917F2 16.5 with Aldila Tour Blue TX-flex shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 913H 19, with UST Mamiya Axiv Core x-flex shaft

4 iron: Titleist 718 T-MB, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

5 and 6 irons: Titleist 718 CB, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

7-PW: Titleist 718 MB, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist TVD prototype 52, 56, 60

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Glove: FootJoy StaSof Tour

