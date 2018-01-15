We take a look at the clubs used by Patton Kizzire in his Sony Open victory

Patton Kizzire What’s In The Bag?

Patton Kizzire won his second PGA Tour title after a marathon playoff victory over James Hahn at the Sony Open.

Hahn had shot a 62 in regulation but Kizzire came through with a par on sixth playoff hole – the par-3 17th hole.

The American, who won his first Tour title in November at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, now leads the FedEx Cup rankings.

“I’m just going to keep working hard. I want to get the third win,” he said.

“The first win was big, and this one is even bigger… Our ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year.”

Kizzire is clearly a great competitor, having also seen off Rickie Fowler in a tight final day battle to win the OHL Classic two months ago.

That win won him almost $1.3m and qualified him for the Masters and USPGA Championship. He won a further $1.1m for his Sony Open triumph.

He is now exempt on the PGA Tour for two years as well.

He uses a full bag of Titleist clubs including the 917D3 driver which he has averaged 296 yards off the tee with so far this season.

He also carries a Titleist 917F2 3 wood and an older 913H hybrid.

His irons are a mixed set with the new 718 T-MB 4 iron, 718 CB 5 and 6 irons and 718 MBs from 7-PW. Kizzire has hit almost 75% of Greens in Regulation this season.

He has three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 46°, 52°, 56° lofts plus a prototype 60° wedge.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour. He is currently 1st in Tour in Putting from 3ft and 4ft with a 100% record.

He hasn’t missed from 3ft in 222 attempts and hasn’t missed from 4ft in 35 attempts.

His ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 10.5°, with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec 6X shaft

3 wood: Titleist 917F2 16.5° with Aldila Tour Blue TX-flex shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 913H 19°, with UST Mamiya Axiv Core x-flex shaft

4 iron: Titleist 718 T-MB, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

5 and 6 irons: Titleist 718 CB, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

7-PW: Titleist 718 MB, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46°, 52°, 56° and prototype 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Glove: FootJoy StaSof Tour

