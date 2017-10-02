Paul Dunne What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the Titleist equipment used by British Masters winner Paul Dunne

Paul Dunne shot a closing nine-under-par 61 including a chip-in on the final hole to win his maiden European Tour title at the British Masters.

The Irishman ended at -20, three clear of Rory McIlroy at Close House.

Dunne famously held the 2015 Open Championship 54-hole lead as an Amateur.

“I feel like I’ve got a bit tougher mentally and I get excited to go out and look at the leaderboard, rather than trying to look at position,” he said.

“I went out and really tried to win the tournament rather than have someone hand it to me. That was the focus.

“Once I was in front, just keep pushing, make no bogeys and see how many birdies I can make.

“Absolutely thrilled. Obviously the money is great. It means I don’t have to worry about getting a job where I have to sit behind a desk. But after all this, you know, I really love playing golf, and I’ve been grateful.”

Dunne has a full bag of Titleist clubs including the new 917 woods, 718 irons, Vokey SM6 wedges and the Pro V1x ball.

He averaged 297 yards off the tee, 10th in the field, and led the field in putts per round with 26.5.

He uses a Tour only Scotty Cameron GoLo S2 putter.

Dunne chipped in on the final hole with a Vokey SM6 wedge. Interestingly, he only has two – in 52° and 58° – to give him more options at the top end of his bag.

He hit 71% of greens in regulation using the new Titleist 718 CB irons, which are now on sale.

73% of the field were using either a Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Titleist was also the most played hybrid, iron and wedge at the British Masters.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 9.5°

3 wood: Titleist 917F3 15°

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2

3 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB

Irons: Titleist 718 CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 52°-08 F grind and 58°-08 M grind

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo S2 Centre Shaft Tour Only

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys Tour

Glove: FootJoy SciFlex

