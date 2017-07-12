Take a look at the clubs Phil Mickelson is using at the 2017 Open Championship compared to last year at Troon

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

Take a look at the equipment that last year’s runner-up Phil Mickelson is using heading into the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

At Troon in 2016 Lefty was using a Callaway XR Sub Zero driver and a low lofted Callaway XR Pro fairway wood, both in low spin versions for flighting it down in windy conditions.

This year, Mickelson is using the same set up at the top of the bag, but with Callaway’s new Epic range.

He is carrying a 9° Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver and strong 13.5° Callaway GBB Epic fairway wood.

Interestingly, he’s been using a 17° Ping Anser hybrid, equivalent to a four wood.

However, he may take this out and opt for a 2 iron like last year.

Mickelson was using Callaway’s X Forged irons from 2013 at Troon, and they have stayed in the bag. He has also been carrying an Apex UT 3 iron.

He then moves to the Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges, which he helped design.

He worked closely with Callaway’s research and development team to craft the wedges, which have a higher toe to make delicate green-side shots easier.

Speaking about his wedges last year, Mickelson said: “We made this high toe wedge last year.

“The first time I used it was at the USPGA Championship and my short game was phenomenal – it was the best it had been all year.

“I think this wedge is going to have the same impact as some of our other successful club launches because Callaway were willing to take a risk and try some new things.”

Mickelson is still using the Odyssey Versa #9 putter but has added in a microhinge insert.

For 2017 he has changed from the Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball to the new Chrome Soft X.

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag? – 2017 Open Championship Clubs

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero 9°, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 65 grams 6.5 flex shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero 13.5°, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 grams 6.5 flex shaft

Hybrid/4 wood: Ping Anser 17°, Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Black 85X shaft

3 iron: Callaway Apex UT, KBS Tour-V 125X shaft

Irons (5-PW): Callaway X Forged 2013, KBS Tour-V 125X shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled 56°, Callaway Mack Daddy PM-Grind 60° and 64°, KBS Tour-V 125X shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 Whiten with microhinge insert

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag? – 2016 Open Championship Clubs

Driver: Callaway XR Sub Zero 8.5° with Mitsubishi Rayon Fubuki J 60x shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway XR Pro 14° with Mitsubishi Rayon Fubuki K 70 prototype shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged 2 and 4-PW with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 54°, 60°, 64° with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft