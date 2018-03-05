Here we take a look at the equipment used by Phil Mickelson in his WGC-Mexico Championship victory

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

Phil Mickelson rolled back the years in Mexico City to win his first title since the 2013 Open at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 47-year-old shot a closing 66 to match Justin Thomas at 16-under-par before defeating him on the first playoff hole.

Mickelson moves up to 18th in the world with what was his 43rd PGA Tour victory. He also becomes the oldest winner of a World Golf Championship title.

Let’s take a look at his current equipment setup:

The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood.

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin.

Mickelson has averaged just over 300 yards on the PGA Tour this season, up seven yards from last year.

He also carries a Rogue hybrid.

His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.

Related: Callaway Rogue vs Rogue Sub Zero driver test

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland. They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and has been rolling it beautifully this season. He ranks 2nd in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic.

Related: Callaway Apex MB vs X Forged iron test

As well as that, he is top of the Tour’s birdie or better conversion statistic, first in Overall Putting Average and top of the ‘From 3 ft’ category with a 100% record from 212 attempts.

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man. The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players

Continues below