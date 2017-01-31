Ping G Le family unveiled - Ping has launched a G Le range of woods, irons and putters designed specifically to help ladies play better golf

Engineered specifically for women by combining G series innovations with considered aesthetics, Ping has unveiled its new G Le (Ladies edition) family of clubs for women.

Built on the success of the popular men’s G series platform, the G Le range utilises all of the company’s industry-leading technologies to help ladies play their best and look the part, highlighted by a new eye-catching navy/mint colour scheme. The range includes a new driver, fairway woods, iron/hybrid set and three putter models.

The G Le drivers utilises a T9S face (Ping’s thinnest ever) and a lighter swing weight to match their swing speeds and produce higher ball speeds for more distance and optimal launch angle and spin.

The 460cc titanium head features the company’s iconic crown turbulators, as well as Vortec Technology that features on the men’s Ping G driver to improve aerodynamics for maximum clubhead speed. It comes in an adjustable lofted head of 11.5°.

The easy to launch G Le women’s fairway woods are engineered with a thin CarTech 455 face and a thinner crown design to maximise both ball speed and MOI for increased distance and forgiveness off the tee, as well as off the ground.

The new 17-4 stainless steel G Le irons are optimised for women’s swing speeds, featuring COR-Eye Technology to create a face which is 11% thinner to produce higher launch and more distance.

Enhanced perimeter weighting provides 19% tighter dispersion compared to the previous Rhapsody iron, while lighter swingweights make it easier to square the club face for improved accuracy.

The set is available irons 5-9, PW, UW, SW with available hybrids of 4H (22.0º), 5H (26.0º), 6H (30.0º), with a discount on the hybrids when bought as part of a minimum five-piece set.

Finally, the three new Ping G Le putters feature patented True Roll Technology with variable depth face patterns speed up off-centre hits for improved distance control and consistency.

The Caru (Slight arc blade) and Arna (Slight arc mid-mallet) are engineered with flow-style necks for improved optics and alignment, while Oslo (Slight or straight arc mallet, pictured above) is fully machined from aerospace grade aluminium and has geometric alignment features to help frame the ball at address.

The Ping G Le range is on sale now with the following RRPs: Driver £319, Fairway wood £189, Hybrid (when bought separately) £160, Irons £107 per club, Putters £169 (Oslo £229).