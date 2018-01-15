Ping G400 Max Driver Unveiled - Ping is set to launch a 460cc version of its popular G400 driver to help golfers find even more fairways on Feb 9th

Ping G400 Max Driver Unveiled

Ping is launching a fourth model within its popular G400 driver range that is said help find even more fairways.

The G400 Max driver reaches the maximum volume size allowed by the R&A and USGA of 460cc, 20cc than the current G400 drivers at 440cc.

This means the G400 Max is the most forgiving Ping G400 driver in the family with an MOI (resistance to twisting) of 9,902 gram cm2, compared to 9,263 gram cm2 for the standard G400 driver.

This should mean that shots hit off centre fly straighter and lose less distance compared to strikes from the sweetspot. The larger size, however, may result in a slight reduction in clubhead speed compared to other G400 models.

RELATED: Ping G400 v G v G30 Driver Test

The G400 Max driver features the same technologies as the other G400 drivers, including the weight-saving Dragonfly crown, tungsten back weight for maximum forgiveness, a fast forged titanium face and internal rib structure that improves the sound and feel.

The 460cc G400 Max driver is only available in standard version. The original Ping G400 driver also comes in LST (low spin technology) and SFT (draw-biased straight flight technology).

“Our engineers focused on increasing the forgiveness of the driver while maintaining the distance gains and powerful sound of the original G400 driver,” said Ping President John K. Solheim.

“The forgiveness is off the charts and leads to tighter dispersion, which reveals just how consistent your distance and accuracy results will be on the golf course.”

Even Tour pros have seen the benefit, with staff players Aaron Baddeley and Seamus Power putting the G400 Max driver in play at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

As always, plenty of shaft offerings are available. The stock offering is the Alta CB 55 with its unique colour shift paint technology, while others like the Alta Distanza 40, Tour 65 and 75, Kuro Kage, Hzrdus and X-Torsion incur an upcharge.

The Ping G400 Max driver goes on sale from February 9th and has an RRP of £389. It will come in lofts 9˚ and 10.5˚ adjustable +/- 1˚.