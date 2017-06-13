Ping G400 Range Revealed - The new Ping G400 range features both woods and irons and is said to enhance both distance and accuracy over the previous line

Ping G400 Range Revealed

Ping has unveiled its new G400 series, a new range of woods and irons that will replace the popular G range and feature a host of new innovations and technologies said to take performance levels to new heights.

Like in the G range, the G400 trio of drivers are designed to offer different launch and ball flight capabilities, all of which feature a faster forged face for higher ball speeds, a smaller more streamlined clubhead to maximize swing speed, improved sound and feel as well as unique paint shift technology on the shaft.

The Ping G400 fairway woods and hybrids are made from a stronger maraging steel, meaning the clubfaces could be made thinner and lighter to provide more ball speed while also making them more forgiving.

The G400 Crossover has a drastically different look to the original G Crossover, and should get the ball in the air a little easier and hold its line better on mishits than its predecessor thanks to tungsten toe weighting that raises forgiveness levels.

Last but by no means least, the Ping G400 iron features a new top rail undercut that combines with improved COR-Eye technology to allow the face to flex more at impact, leading to higher launch and more ball speed.

Click on the links below for more information on the exciting new G400 range as well as our reviews on all the key products, click the links below.

Ping G400 Driver

It may have been made smaller, but the new G400 driver packs more punch than it’s predecessor thanks to a more streamlined design, faster clubface and improved internal weighting that make it longer, more forgiving and boast a more appealing sound than the outgoing G driver.

Click here for more info and our full review of the Ping G400 driver

Ping G400 Fairway and Hybrid

Use of a new material called maraging steel means Ping has made the faces on its new G400 fairway woods and hybrids much faster. A cascading sole and lower leading edge help get the ball up in the air more easily from the deck plus even more loft and ball flight options will help get the best spec for your game.

Click here for more info and our full review of the Ping G400 fairway wood and hybrid

Ping G400 Crossover

The new G400 Crossover will get the ball stopping on the greens much quicker without losing out on distance thanks to use of a new material. Not only that, but an additional tungsten weight improves performance on off-centre hits considerably.

Click here for more info and our full review of the Ping G400 Crossover

Ping G400 Irons

A new undercut cavity behind the top of the face as well as updated COR-Eye technology allow the clubface to flex significantly more for increased launch, ball speed and distance on strikes across the face. Additionally, a hydropearl finish improves turf interaction by 40 per cent.

Click here for more info and our full review of the Ping G400 irons

Ping G400 Range Spotted At US Open

Not for the first time, Ping looks to be seeding a new product range at the US Open. The Ping G400 range could well replace the current Ping G range that was unveiled in January 2016 and appears to share some similar technologies.

PGA Tour equipment writer Jonathan Wall shared these photos from Erin Hills, which appear to show a new G400 driver, fairway wood, hybrid and Crossover.

Based on these photos, the G400 driver looks to feature a tungsten weight in the back of sole that would likely assist in increasing launch and forgiveness. It’s the first time Ping has implemented a tungsten weight in a driver since the Ping i25 model.

DragonFly and Turbulator technology appear to carry over too – albeit with a slightly different look. The Turbulators look to be wider in shape than on the Ping G driver, while there’s also a new pattern on the back of the crown.