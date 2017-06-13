Ping G400 Range Spotted At US Open - Pictures have emerged on social media of a new Ping G400 range ahead of the US Open at Erin Hills

Ping G400 Range Spotted At US Open

Not for the first time, Ping looks to be seeding a new product range at the US Open. The Ping G400 range could well replace the current Ping G range that was unveiled in January 2016 and appears to share some similar technologies.

PGA Tour equipment writer Jonathan Wall shared these photos from Erin Hills, which appear to show a new G400 driver, fairway wood, hybrid and Crossover.

Based on these photos, the G400 driver looks to feature a tungsten weight in the back of sole that would likely assist in increasing launch and forgiveness. It’s the first time Ping has implemented a tungsten weight in a driver since the Ping i25 model.

DragonFly and Turbulator technology appear to carry over too – albeit with a slightly different look. The Turbulators look to be wider in shape than on the Ping G driver, while there’s also a new pattern on the back of the crown.

The Turbulators are said to reduce aerodynamic drag and therefore increase swing speed while the DragonFly technology saves weight that allows Ping engineers to make the weighting more efficient.

Related: Ping G Driver Review

Wall also revealed that three versions of the driver appeared on the USGA conforming list recently – a G400, G400 LST and G400 SFT, likely to stand for Low Spin Technology and Straight Flight Technology respectively.

He also posted images of a special pink version of the G400 driver that looks set to be tested by Ping staff player Bubba Watson ahead of the second major of the year that begins on Thursday.

The Ping G400 fairway wood and hybrid also feature Turbulators on the crown, and the fairway wood also comes in a Stretch version likely to be for those who use their fairway wood more off the tee.

The Ping G Crossover has proved to be a popular club for amateur golfers who prefer the look of an iron over a hybrid, but want a higher ball flight and more forgiveness.