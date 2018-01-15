Ping G700 Irons Revealed - New hollow-body iron set to provide extra distance, with option of 'Power Spec' for even more distance

Ping G700 Irons Revealed

Ping is the latest manufacturer to enter the market with a hollow body super-game-improvement iron designed to offer maximum distance and forgiveness for the mid-to-high handicapper.

The Ping G700 Irons replace the GMax irons and feature a hollow body construction, which increases face flexibility for a higher trajectory and more distance.

This is assisted by a machined C300 maraging steel face, which has undergone a two-step heat treatment process to add strength, enabling Ping to make it thinner and therefore even more flexible than the face on the G-Max iron.

In a unique twist, it looks like the G700 irons are available in standard spec or ‘Power spec’, which features 1.5˚ to 2˚ stronger lofts for even more distance. The standard spec 7-iron is 29.5˚ while the power spec 7-iron is 28˚.

“The desire for golfers to hit their irons further continues to grow,” said Ping President John K. Solheim.

“We want to provide options that greatly increase distance without sacrificing other performance attributes, such as consistency, forgiveness and feel. With the G700 iron, we’ve been able to accomplish all of that in a very appealing design with a sound that screams distance from the moment golfers hit it.”

Forgiveness comes not only from the size but from the toe and shaft weights, which creates extreme perimeter weighting and a balanced CG position.

The special sole design should improve turf interaction. In fact, the sole width, bounce and offset are similar to the G400 iron.

Key Info

The Ping G700 Irons go on sale March 29th and are available in 4-9, PW, UW, SW in 10 lie angle colour codes with an RRP of £149 per iron in steel shafts, £159 per iron in graphite.

The stock steel shaft offering is the Ping AWT 2.0 while in graphite it is the Alta CB (counter-balanced) powered by AWT, UST Recoil 760 ES SMACWRAP, UST Recoil 780 ES SMACWRAP

Aftermarket steel shaft options with no upcharge include True Temper Dynamic Gold, Project X LZ , True Temper XP95, Nippon NS Pro Modus 105 and KBS Tour.