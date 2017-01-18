Ping Glide 2.0 wedges launched - the latest wedge design from Ping features loft-specific grooves and a water-repellent finish for enhanced control

Ping Glide 2.0 wedges launched

Replacing the Ping Glide wedge comes the second-generation wedge called Glide 2.0, which boasts precision-milled, tour-spec grooves that Ping says outperform square grooves.

The grooves themselves vary in design and configuration between the lower-lofted models, where fuller shots will more often be the order of the day, and the higher lofts more likely to be called on for greenside work.

From 54˚ to 60˚ the grooves feature a shallower side wall, a sharper edge radius and two additional grooves compared to the 50˚ and 52˚ models.

The hydropearl chrome finish on the 431 stainless steel heads not only helps repel water, but also ensures an understated look and feel consistent with the new i200 irons and iBlade irons. Less water between clubface and ball should also equal better spin control from different lies in wet conditions.

The new Ping Glide 2.0 wedges are available in four sole widths and grinds: TS, a thin sole, low-bounce option in the higher lofts; SS, a standard sole offering mid-bounce in every loft; WS, a wider-soled, high-bounce option in the higher lofts; and ES, the Eye Sole that offers an 8˚ bounce option from 54˚ to 60˚.

Related: Ping i200 irons review

The wide sole and unique shaping of the ES wedge is especially useful from bunkers, helping the club glide through the sand rather than digging down into it.

The new wedge model was first seen on the PGA Tour back in November 2016, with some staff players putting them in play at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, which was won by Rod Pampling.

The Ping Glide 2.0 wedges are fitted with Ping’s new 118g AWT 2.0 Wedge Shaft (ascending weight technology) as a stock option and will have an RRP of £130, £140 for graphite. They go on sale February 2nd but are available for custom fittings now.