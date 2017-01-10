Ping i200 iron spotted - images of a new Ping iron called the i200 have been doing the rounds on social media

Ping i200 iron spotted

Pictures of a new Ping i200 iron have been the rounds on social media.

Some images surfaced last week online after Ping staff player Ted Purdy tweeted this image on January 5th, looking to have a full set of i200 irons in hand.

Based on the image, they look to have a similar numbering style on the sole to the Ping iBlade iron, the smallest iron in Ping’s 2017 iron range, and also have similarities with the S55 iron the iBlade replaced, specifically the T-shape at the back which positions mass behind the hitting area.

Given the letter i in the name, it’s likely these i200 irons will replace the Ping i iron, launched in July 2015, and appeal to both low and mid handicap golfers.

Also visible on these images is a Custom Tuning Port (CTP) positioned in the back cavity at the bottom. This was concealed in the i iron and serves to improve feel as well as make the club more forgiving by redistributing mass to the perimeter.

With the PGA Merchandise show just two weeks ago, an announcment from Ping could be immiment. Be sure to follow the Golf Monthly social media channels for all the latest equipment announcement and video reviews.