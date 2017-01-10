Ping i200 irons spotted - images of a new Ping iron called the i200 have been doing the rounds on social media

Pictures of some new Ping i200 irons spotted on Tour have been the rounds on social media.

Some images surfaced last week online after Ping staff player Ted Purdy tweeted this image on January 5th via his Twitter account, looking to have a full set of i200 irons in hand.

Based on the image, they look to have a similar numbering style on the sole to the Ping iBlade iron, the smallest iron in Ping’s 2017 iron range, and also have similarities with the S55 iron the iBlade replaced, specifically the T-shape at the back which positions mass behind the hitting area.

Given the letter i in the name, it’s likely these i200 irons will replace the Ping i iron, launched in July 2015, and appeal to both low and mid handicap golfers.

Also visible on these images is a Custom Tuning Port (CTP) positioned in the back cavity at the bottom. This was concealed in the i iron and serves to improve feel as well as make the club more forgiving by redistributing mass to the perimeter.

When the i iron launched, Ping opted for a simpler naming convention without a number to try and make things easier for golfers trying to work out which model is best suited to their game. The ‘i’ model has always been aimed at the mid-to-low handicapper looking for a blend of feel and forgiveness, distance and control.

Players that used the i iron on Tour in 2016 include long-standing Ping staff player Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton, who recently signed an agreement with the company.

With the PGA Merchandise show just two weeks ago, an announcement from Ping could be imminent. Be sure to follow the Golf Monthly social media channels for all the latest equipment news and video reviews.