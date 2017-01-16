Ping i200 irons unveiled - The new Ping i200 irons are designed to help mid-to-low handicappers hit more accurate approach shots

Ping i200 Irons Unveiled

Succeeding the popular I iron was never going to be easy but in the form of the new Ping i200 iron comes a subtle, understated replacement that packs plenty of performance punch.

Over the ball, the new i200 looks for all the world like a true players’ iron, with hints of the long-standing S55 iron, but behind the scenes there is much going on to give it wider playability and versatility compared to the latest better player iron in the line, the Ping iBlade.

From all angles there’s a very clean look and little to distract you on top thanks to a thin topline and very little offset. But the key to performance is a clubface 30 per cent thinner than the Ping i iron it replaces.

This allows more weight to be relocated to the heel and toe, generating a seven-per-cent increase in MOI for greater forgiveness. It also makes the face faster for improved distance.

The elastomer insert behind the face is almost twice the size of the i iron’s for improved feel and enhanced distance on mishits.

A high leading edge and more bounce increase the playability of the sole, with the hydropearl chrome finish helping further by keeping friction down between clubhead and turf for more efficient ball striking, assisted by a little more leading edge bounce compared to its predecessor.

The i200 iron is available in Ping’s AWT (Ascending Weight Technology) 2.0 stock shafts or a selection of popular after-market shafts at no extra cost, including Dynamic Golf, XP95, Project X, KBS Tour and Nippon NS Pro Modus 105.

They have an RRP of £120 per club for steel, £130 for Ping’s CFS graphite option. They go on sale from February 2nd but will be available for fittings from January 16th.

Pictures of the new Ping i200 irons spotted on Tour had been the rounds on social media in the lead up to the official launch.

Some images surfaced a few weeks ago after Ping staff player Ted Purdy tweeted this image on January 5th via his Twitter account, looking to have a full set of i200 irons in hand.

When the i iron launched, Ping opted for a simpler naming convention without a number to try and make things easier for golfers trying to work out which model is best suited to their game. The ‘i’ model has always been aimed at the mid-to-low handicapper looking for a blend of feel and forgiveness, distance and control.

Players that used the i iron on Tour in 2016 include long-standing Ping staff player Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton, who recently signed an agreement with the company.

With the PGA Merchandise show just two weeks ago, many more exciting product launches could be imminent.