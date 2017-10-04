PING Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H Putters Unveiled

The PING Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H putters have been revealed, marking two new additions to the popular range that debuted this year

The two additions to the putter series are both highly forgiving mallets, with the Craz-E a PING fan favourite from prior generations of putters.

The PING Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H putters feature the same benefits found in the other PING Sigma G putters, like True Roll Face Technology for improved ball-speed consistency and a Pebax Elastomer insert that provides a soft and responsive feel.

“By broadening the options for golfers with the Craz-E, an enduring classic, and the eye-catching Tyne H, we’re able to introduce more players of all abilities to the phenomenal feel and full-face forgiveness of the Sigma G putters,” PING Chairman & CEO John A. Solheim told GM.

The Craz-E (below left), which has featured in many past PING ranges, has more than 70 wins to its name, including three majors. Its design relies on a ball-width centre sight line and significant heel-toe and back weighting to maximise stability.

The Tyne H (above right) is then distinguished from the original Tyne by an Anser-style hosel to fit slightly-arcing stroke styles. The hosel design also creates offset, plus its sight line is white on a black nickel finish to aid easier and more accurate alignment.

The PING Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H join 16 previously released blades, mid-mallets and mallets, which together provide an option to fit any stroke type, preferred look, and alignment style.

PING Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H Details

The PING Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H will both retail at £175, with an adjustable-length shaft available for an upcharge of £24.

Two tapered grips are offered. The PP60 (flat front with tapered contour) and the PP62 (oversize, more rounded shape), which are both engineered to fit the contours of your hands.