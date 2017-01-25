Ping Sigma G Putters Unveiled

The new Ping Sigma G putters have been unveiled, offering new softer feeling faces and 16 models to suit different swing and look preferences

New technology is headlined by a multi-piece face that was inspired by the soles of athletic shoes. The Pebax elastomer, a material commonly used in soles for its elasticity properties, is a lightweight, high-energy return compound that delivers a uniquely soft yet responsive feel.

This material is combined witha True Roll Face Technology pattern that is precision milled from aerospace-grade aluminium. It varies in depth and covers the entire face to ensure putts roll at consistent speeds, wherever they are struck on the face, for better distance control.

It’s not just an improved feel on offer, with stability also boosted as a result of larger face insert cavities that allow weight savings to be re-distributed towards the perimeter to reduce twisting.

The range features 16 head options, each finished in either Platinum or Black Nickel, with a contrasting face to aid accurate alignment.

PING Sigma G Putters – The Models

A variety of blades, mid-mallets and mallets are available to fit any stroke type and preferred look and alignment style, including several new designs, the Kinloch, Ketsch B, Tyne, Wolverine T and the counter-balanced Doon. The full range includes:

Ping Sigma G Anser – A 340g blade to suit slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Kinloch – A 350g blade to suit slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Kushin – A 360g blade to suit straight or slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Tess – A 350g blade to suit strong arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Piper 3 – A 360g mid-mallet to suit slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G D66 – A 350g blade to suit slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G B60 – A 340g blade to suit slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Ketsch B – A 360g blade to suit slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Kinloch C – A 365g mid-mallet to suit straight strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Shea H – A 365g mid-mallet to suit strong arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Tyne – A 360g mid-mallet to suit straight or slight arc strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Darby – A 370g mallet to suit straight strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Wolverine T – A 370g mallet to suit straight strokes, costing £175

Ping Sigma G Doom – A 400g counterbalanced mallet to suit straight strokes, costing £199

Ping Sigma G Kinloch CB – A 400g counterbalanced mid-mallet to suit slight arc strokes, costing £199

Completing the range are two grip options, with a Pistol tapered grip and an oversize, more rounded grip.

Talking about the new Ping Sigma G putters John Solheim, Ping Chairman & CEO, told GM: “The combination of the high-grade elastomer and fully machined aerospace-grade aluminium over the entire face delivers an amazing feel and sound. And with improved ball-speed consistency and forgiveness, we think golfers will make more putts than ever.”