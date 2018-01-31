Big-hitting American Tony Finau has signed a multi-year agreement to represent Ping. By Matt Cradock

Ping Signs Tony Finau To Equipment Contract

The 28-year-old Salt Lake City native is currently second on tour in average driving distance at 328.8 yards and will make his debut as a Ping Pro at this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Finau originally switched to the new company’s new G400 Max driver at this season’s Sony Open and led the driving distance stats at the Farmers Insurance Open with an average of 325.6 yards off the tee.

Ping President John K. Solheim said: “Tony is very charismatic and has tremendous character. He’s great with the fans and well respected by his fellow tour players.

“He has the overall game to become a consistent winner on tour and we’ve developed a great relationship with him in the last year as he’s looked to play the best equipment available for his game.”

Watch Finau’s swing:

At 6’4” and 200 pounds, the world number 37 was a premier high school athlete in several sports, most notably basketball.

However golf was his first passion and at the age of 17 he turned pro.

In 2014 he won the Stonebrae Classic on the Web.com Tour thus earning his PGA Tour card for 2015. A year later he claimed his first PGA Tour win at the Puerto Rico Open.

“I’m honoured to become part of the Ping Tour team, the family atmosphere, people and core values at the company really spoke to me,” said Finau.

“I’m most impressed with their passion for designing the best equipment in the game for golfers of all skill levels, and I know that their commitment to properly fitting and building equipment to fit my game will maximise my confidence every time I step on the tee,” he added.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Finau will carry a Ping staff bag and play with a minimum of 11 Ping clubs.

