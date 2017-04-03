PowaKaddy Compact C2 Electric Trolley Revealed - Leading trolley brand has now added a compact-folding model to its line for the 2017 season

PowaKaddy Compact C2 Electric Trolley Revealed

Following on from the launch of the impressive Freeway range, PowaKaddy has unveiled a new compact folding electric trolley in time for the 2017 season.

After more than two years development, the PowaKaddy Compact C2 electric trolley has been unveiled. It boasts an innovative ‘Simple-2-fold’ system that allows the sleek trolley to be set up and packed away in just two simple folds.

After a bit of practice, it takes just two to three seconds to operate, is compact enough to fit in the smallest of car boots and at 9.8kg, the Compact C2 also offers one of the lightest electric trolleys on the market.

Related: 2017 PowaKaddy Freeway electric trolley range revealed

It may fold down small, but the Compact C2 doesn’t skimp on useful features. It has a full colour widescreen display, a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils above the trolley handle and an integrated scorecard holder.

We review the PowaKaddy Touch Electric Trolley launched in 2016

As part of PowaKaddy’s range for 2017, the new Compact C2 also benefits from a low-profile PowaFrame chassis and the Plug ‘n’ Play battery system which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

PowaKaddy’s 18 and 36 hole Lithium batteries are backed by a five-year warranty and are some of the lightest and thinnest on the market.

The Compact C2 also features an adjustable soft touch handle with three available heights to choose from and a USB charging port.

When folded down, it measures just 514mm high, 349mm wide and 560mm deep for easy storage in your car and at home.

The PowaKaddy Compact C2 has an RRP of £599.99 and is available in April with a three-year warranty.

GM Says…

“This type of product has long been missing from PowaKaddy’s range but now to have such a feature-packed trolley that folds down so small in just two movements is testament to the ingenuity of the design team. It’s sure to be a big hit in 2017.”