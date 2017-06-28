PowaKaddy FW7s GPS Electric Trolley Revealed - In the FW7s GPS, PowaKaddy has created the world's first fully integrated GPS electric trolley

PowaKaddy FW7s GPS Electric Trolley Revealed

Not wanting to be left behind, PowaKaddy has created the world’s first electric trolley with fully-integrated GPS technology, the FW7s GPS, helping golfers manage their game from their trolley handle irrespective of external devices or mobile reception.

It comes hot off the heels of the Motocaddy S5 Connect, which uses a GPS smartphone app and Bluetooth to retrieve and show distances on the trolley’s display.

Related: Best Electric Trolleys 2017

Following the success of the Freeway range and Compact C2 model, PowaKaddy’s FW7s GPS introduces GPS technology built in to a super-intelligent digital screen.

Delivering fast, accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green at over 30,000 golf courses worldwide, the FW7s GPS also provides other pinpoint details like precise distances to hazards without the need to take out an external device for every shot.

2017 PowaKaddy Freeway electric trolley range review

Any course updates are easily handled by connecting the FW7s GPS to the PowaKaddy website via a special dedicated programming port underneath the handle. The integrated GPS automatically locates the course where the golfer is playing, meaning there are no annual fees, subscriptions or additional downloads required.

“We’re really, really excited about our integrated GPS technology and what it means for the performance-focused golfer,” said PowaKaddy Marketing Manager Mei Tierney.

“Golfers can manage their game from their trolley handle without the need for getting any other device out of their bag or pocket – a real landmark moment for the electric trolley industry. As the GPS is built-in to the trolley handle, we believe it offers a reliable source of distance measurement that is irrespective of mobile signal, battery or internet data.”

As a clever add-on, a built-in digital scorecard tracks the golfer’s scores, whilst it also saves every round to build a performance history for the owner. The super-intelligent screen even reacts to the golfer’s final score by displaying different emojis based on whether they break their handicap or not.

The new FW7s GPS model boasts the same frame as the FW7s, including a host of features that include a 3.5” widescreen display, calorie counter, Adjustable Distance Control function and a USB Charging Port.

The new model also comes with the sleek and compact Plug’n’Play battery system, which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors. The trolley comes with either an 18 hole or 36 hole PowaKaddy Lithium battery, which is the thinnest and most powerful design on the market.

Available in Gun Metal Silver frame colour with a choice of Brushed Silver or Carbon Graphite trims, the FW7s GPS boasts a profile PowaFrame chassis and is powered by a whisper-quiet 230W motor.

The FW7s GPS is available now and has an RRP of £749.99 and is backed by a full 3-year warranty.