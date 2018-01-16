Puma Ignite Pwradapt Shoes Revealed

The new Puma Ignite Pwradapt shoes have been revealed, introducing a cutting-edge traction system designed to adapt to any lie for more versatile grip

The Puma Ignite Pwradapt shoes will come in three versions – the Ignite Pwradapt, Ignite Pwradapt Disc and Ignite Pwradapt Leather.

Each of the models will utilise Pwradapt sole technology with three-dimensional traction pods and Ignite Foam cushioning.

The Ignite Foam has been utilised the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe so that every stride is cushioned, with a spring-like energy return on your next step.

The new Pwradapt pods then provide traction on every lie, with enhanced comfort from tee-to-green.

Each of the new Puma Ignite Pwradapt shoes utilises premium Aniline Leather accents for added style, as well as some cool elements like the sockliner featuring a map of Carlsbad, highlighting Puma’s headquarters where the shoe was designed.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Shoes – £140

This model features full-length Ignite Foam and the Pwradapt traction system. You’ll also find a new Comfort Construction mesh bootie that replaces a traditional tongue to aid the fit, comfort and support. The Pwrframe is then strategically placed in high stress areas on the shoe’s upper for lightweight support and enhanced stability. It’s available in three colours; Quiet Shade/Quite Shade, Black/White and White/White.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Disc Shoes – £140

Like the traditional lace version, except Puma’s Disc tightening system features to give you a micro-adjusting dial that quickly and easily secures your foot for a consistent and custom fit. It also comes in three colours; Quiet Shade/Quiet Shade, Black/White and White/White.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Leather Shoes – £140

Finally there’s a leather version for those seeking a more sophisticated style. The premium full-grain leather upper combines with a mesh hybrid bootie lining for an ideal fit. It will be available in classic White/White and Black/Black colours.

Each of the three styles comes with a two-year waterproof warranty and go on sale on February 15th 2018.