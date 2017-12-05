Puma Spring/Summer 2018 Apparel Revealed - New fabric technologies and fresh styles headline the sporty new apparel collection from Puma, worn on tour by Rickie Fowler

Puma Spring/Summer 2018 Apparel Revealed

Puma’s new Spring Summer 2018 apparel collection, as worn by staff player Rickie Fowler, combines style with substance thanks to on-course performance and head-turning designs.

SS18 builds upon Puma’s offering of Evoknit designs that utilise body mapped ventilation, strategically placed rib panels and seamless engineering for unrestricted range of motion. The moisture-wicking, highly breathable fabric provides comfort and breathability.

RELATED: Puma SS17 Apparel Review

For SS18, PUMA will offer its Evoknit technology in two fashionable short-sleeved tops, the Evoknit Seamless Polo (below) and Evoknit Block Seamless Polo, both of which are available in three colours.

The PWRCOOL Digital Camo Polo comes in three colours and uses a highly functional material that draws sweat away from the skin while keeping the body at its optimal temperature to preserve energy during the round.

Puma’s Botanic Polo utilises Puma’s proprietary DryCell Technology for sweat-wicking performance, features an all-over floral print in two colours.

The new polo shirt range gets a sophisticated update with stylish details such as a heathered look added to the popular Oxford Polo, and the Pounce Aston Polo being treated with a textured high-low stripe tonal design, providing new flair to an old favourite of the range.

Perfect for those chilly early mornings is the Puma Evoknit Seamless ¼ Zip pullover (above, £70). It comes in four colours and will keep you warm without restricting your range of motion. The Evoknit Jacket is a thermal, full zip layering option in one colour that serves the same purpose as the pullover.

Other popular garments in the collection include the Essential Pounce Shorts, the 6-pocket pants, the Ultralite Stretch Belt as well as the Puma P Snapback Cap (above, £22), which was designed with recent winner of the Hero World Challenge Rickie Fowler in mind and utilises a moisture-wicking, performance sweatband. It comes in six colour options and will be available from February 15th.