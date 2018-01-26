The Spaniard was the first European Tour player to wear FootJoy apparel back in 2012 and he has re-signed with FJ to start 2018

Rafa Cabrera Bello Re-Signs To Wear FootJoy Apparel

Six years after becoming the first European Tour golfer to wear FJ apparel, Rafa Cabrera Bello has re-signed with the brand.

He will wear head-to-toe FJ apparel and continue to wear FJ shoes and a FJ glove.

Related: FootJoy Tour S shoe revealed

The Spaniard won the Dubai Desert Classic that week, and created more memories this time out with an incredible eagle-eagle finish in his opening round.

Watch that video at the bottom of the page.

The world number 21 has won three times on the European Tour and made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016, going unbeaten and winning 2.5 points.

Related: FootJoy Tour S shoe review

Below: Rafa Cabrera Bello seen wearing FootJoy’s brand new Tour S shoes at the Eurasia Cup (left), and the Spaniard pictured wearing FJ apparel and Hyperflex 2.0 shoes during the Dubai Desert Classic Opening round (right).

Watch Rafa Cabrera Bello’s stunning eagle-eagle finish

Standing on the 17th tee, the Spaniard was +1 and a long way back on a day of low scoring.

Related: New FootJoy 2018 gloves unveiled

But he quickly turned that around…

Will Rafa Cabrera Bello make this year’s Ryder Cup side?

Let us know on the Golf Monthly social channels