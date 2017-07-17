We look at the clubs used by Rafa Cabrera Bello in his Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open victory

Rafa Cabrera Bello What’s In The Bag?

Rafael Cabrera Bello won the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links for his first European Tour title since the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2012.

The Spaniard beat Callum Shinkwin a playoff after the Englishman bogeyed the closing par-5.

Cabrera Bello birdied the 18th, the first playoff hole, for victory.

He said, “I really felt I played some of the best golf of my life today.

“In the play-off, I really gave it a go and I’m extremely pleased it worked out for me.

“Winning again, it’s an unbelievable feeling. I think I was overdue.”

Interestingly, he won in his first week with Titleist’s new 718 prototype irons.

They will be staying in the bag for the Open at Royal Birkdale.

He has a full bag of Titleist clubs, with the 913D3 driver, 915f fairway woods, Vokey SM6 wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.

He also uses the Pro V1x golf ball.

Rafa Cabrera Bello What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist 913D3 8.5°, with Project X HZRDUS 78 grams 6.5 flex shaft

Fairway woods: Titleist 915f 15° and 18°, with Project X 10A2 7.0-Flex shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 Prototype, Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46°-10 M Grind, 54°-10 M Grind, 60°-04 L Grind), with Project X 7.0 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Concept 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch