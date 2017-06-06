Renato Paratore What’s In The Bag

Here's a handy breakdown of the equipment Renato Paratore used in his triumph at the Nordea Masters on the European Tour

Renato Paratore claimed his first European Tour title in the Nordea Masters with a one shot victory over Englishmen Chris Wood and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

The Italian said: “It feels amazing, I’m very happy right now …  Amazing to be in the winner’s circle with Italians like the Molinaris, Manassero, and Rocca.”

At the tail end of the competition, Paratore held his nerve three closing pars, but Golf Monthly playing editor Wood couldn’t match the Italian as his tee shot on the home hole found trouble in the trees.

Paratore has eight Titleist clubs in his black-white-and-red Titliest Tour Staff Bag, including a 915D3 driver and two spin milled SM6 wedges.

The Italian also has a Scotty Cameron Squareback Plus putter in his bag.

Paratore poses with his Nordea Masters trophy with Anna Storaker after his victory at Barseback Golf and Country Club in Barsebackshamn, Sweden. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Driver: Titliest 915D3 10.5°

Fairway: Titliest 917F2 15º

Hybrid: Titliest 816H2 19º

Irons: Titliest 716 T-MB, 716 AP2

Wedges: Titliest Spin Milled SM6 (52-58º)

Putter: Titliest Scotty Cameron Squareback Plus

Bag: Titliest Tour Staff Bag 

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x