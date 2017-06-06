Here's a handy breakdown of the equipment Renato Paratore used in his triumph at the Nordea Masters on the European Tour

Renato Paratore What’s In The Bag

Renato Paratore claimed his first European Tour title in the Nordea Masters with a one shot victory over Englishmen Chris Wood and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

The Italian said: “It feels amazing, I’m very happy right now … Amazing to be in the winner’s circle with Italians like the Molinaris, Manassero, and Rocca.”

At the tail end of the competition, Paratore held his nerve three closing pars, but Golf Monthly playing editor Wood couldn’t match the Italian as his tee shot on the home hole found trouble in the trees.

Continues below