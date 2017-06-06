Here's a handy breakdown of the equipment Renato Paratore used in his triumph at the Nordea Masters on the European Tour
Renato Paratore What’s In The Bag
Renato Paratore claimed his first European Tour title in the Nordea Masters with a one shot victory over Englishmen Chris Wood and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick.
The Italian said: “It feels amazing, I’m very happy right now … Amazing to be in the winner’s circle with Italians like the Molinaris, Manassero, and Rocca.”
At the tail end of the competition, Paratore held his nerve three closing pars, but Golf Monthly playing editor Wood couldn’t match the Italian as his tee shot on the home hole found trouble in the trees.
Paratore has eight Titleist clubs in his black-white-and-red Titliest Tour Staff Bag, including a 915D3 driver and two spin milled SM6 wedges.
The Italian also has a Scotty Cameron Squareback Plus putter in his bag.
Driver: Titliest 915D3 10.5°
Fairway: Titliest 917F2 15º
Hybrid: Titliest 816H2 19º
Irons: Titliest 716 T-MB, 716 AP2
Wedges: Titliest Spin Milled SM6 (52-58º)
Putter: Titliest Scotty Cameron Squareback Plus
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x