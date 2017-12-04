Take a look at the equipment used by Rickie Fowler in his Hero World Challenge victory

Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

Rickie Fowler stormed to victory in style at the Hero World Challenge after a stunning final round in The Bahamas.

Fowler birdied each of the first seven holes and eventually signed for an 11-under-par round of 61 to win by four.

Fowler had a full set of the new Cobra King F8+ woods in the bag. They were released to the public last month, with the driver featuring a new CNC milled face whilst the fairways include rails.

The F8+ is the better player driver, with the F8 tailored more towards slower swing speeds.

It was the new world number seven’s second victory of 2017, having won the Honda Classic in February.

“It’s nice to see the game hang around and that we can build on some things and make next year a special one,” he said.

The 28-year-old has some impressive stats on Tour. He’s averaged 299.3 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season, ranks 1st in scoring average with 67.2 and has a 100% sand save percentage.

The Cobra-Puma ambassador’s bag includes Cobra woods, irons and wedges, and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.

As well as the new Cobra King F8+ woods, he plays King Forged MB irons and King V-Grind wedges.

