Rod Pampling WITB – Shriners Open Winning Clubs

Rod Pampling won on the PGA Tour for the first time since the 2006 Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

He ended on -20 to beat Brooks Koepka by two strokes and 54-hole leader Lucas Glover by three at TPC Summerlin.

The Aussie opened up with an 11-under-par round of 60 on Thursday and closed out the tournament in style with four birdies in his final six holes.

He used a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Mid long putter which he grips against his left arm in a similar way to Matt Kuchar. It certainly worked as he held some nerveless putts coming down the stretch including a 30 footer on the last for the victory.

Like a majority of players on the European and PGA Tours, the 47-year-old used the popular TaylorMade M2 driver which he has averaged 299.7 yards with on Tour so far this season.

It’s his wedge game where he excels, ranking inside the top five in the approaches from 50-125 yard range. Pampling used the Cleveland RTX 2.0 wedges in 50 and 55 degrees as well as an old 588 60 degree.

He used a TaylorMade M1 3 wood, a Ping Crossover driving iron and Srixon Z-Forged prototype irons.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), UST Mamiya Elements Proto PR6F4

3 Wood: Taylormade M1 T3 (14 degrees), UST Mamiya Elements 8F4T

Hybrid: Ping Crossover, Project X HZRDUS Red 85 grams 6.5-Flex

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged Prototype (4-PW), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130S

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 (50, 55 degrees), Cleveland Reg. 588 (60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Mid

Ball: Srixon Z-Star