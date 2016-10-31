Rory McIlroy revealed the new Nike Lunar Control Vapor shoes at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in China, where he wore the futuristic spikeless footwear for the first time

His T4 finish at the event in China comes after a mid-season break where he did some swing work in the Bahamas, as well as some secret final testing of the new Nike Lunar Control Vapor shoes.

The new spikeless style shoes have what Nike is calling an ‘Articulated Integrated Traction outsole’, a design you can see below that was inspired by the tread on snowmobiles.

It means the shoes have a series of protruding tooth-like tracks that increase its points of contact with the ground. This means it can continuously engage with the turf as your weight shifts from heel to toe during your swing. This maximises traction, with the channels between the tooth-like structures aiding better balance by keeping you lower to the ground.

Nike say this feature is something Rory McIlroy deliberately tested in detail with a range of shots from sidehill and downhill lies, bunkers and more.

As with the Nike FlyKnit Elite shoes, the traction system decouples the medial heel and lateral forefoot area to help propel the athlete through the swing.

It means the complete package provides not only great traction on all surfaces, but also less stud pressure to help look after greens. Not having to place cleats on the outsole also made more room for extra foam underfoot to provide improved cushioning.

In the Nike Lunar Control Vapor shoe, Nike’s new traction system (above) is married to a full-length Lunarlon midsole and Nike Flywire. Combined these elements help keep the foot stable and cushioned. On the outside a lightweight premium microfiber upper then keeps your feet dry, with a two-year waterproof guarantee adding value.

Nike Lunar Control Vapor Shoes Details

The new Nike Lunar Control Vapor shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizes in limited colorways via the Nike+ App on November 22nd, with additional colorways then launching on nike.com on November 25th.

Prices are yet to be confirmed.