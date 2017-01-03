Rory McIlroy Set To Use Callaway Driver And Irons as well as Titleist Vokey Wedges, a Pro V1x ball and an Odyssey putter

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy plays his first event of 2017 next week at the South African Open and it looks like he’ll be using a whole different set of clubs to when we last saw him play.

The world number 2 last played at the DP World Tour Championship in November where he used TaylorMade woods, Nike irons and wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.

However, McIlroy told NoLayingUp that he will use a Callaway driver and woods as well as Callaway Apex MB irons.

He will also use the Titleist ProV1x ball. He told NoLayingUp, “I want to play the new ProV1x ball and I know the Callaway driver works the best with it. I also know my Nike irons don’t work as well with the Titleist ball because of the groove format. Too spinny, and a loss of distance.”

The Northern-Irishman will also use Titleist Vokey wedges and an Odyssey putter which apparently has the same insert in it that Phil Mickelson uses.

Speaking on the NoLayingUp podcast in November, Rory said, “With everything that’s going on in the golf world and the golf business right now, especially with my sponsor Nike pulling out of the golf equipment business, it’s given me the freedom to try other things in the market that I haven’t been able to try the last few years. It’s nice to have a little look around.

The general consensus with Rory McIlroy is that he will not sign an equipment deal in 2017 and will instead look to tinker and test as he continues to find his best set up.

It was a mere three and a half years ago that Rory was signing the eye-watering long-term deal with Nike Golf that was announced to great fanfare ahead of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in January 2013.

Although by that time it was golf’s worst-kept secret, there was of course much criticism that a young man seemingly destined to conquer the golfing world should abandon the Titleist clubs that had got him to where he was, in favour of a young brand little more than a decade into the golf equipment world.

Nick Faldo was among the most vocal of critics at the time, and the disapproving voices grew louder as Rory missed the cut in Abu Dhabi with his new gear, then endured a relatively poor, winless year by his own high standards on both sides of The Pond, saved only by victory in the Emirates Australian Open in December.

Of course, he would then go on to win four huge events in 2014 – including Majors number three and four – using the very clubs that many dismissed as inferior.