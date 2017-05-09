The four-time major winner has signed a long-term deal with TaylorMade to play their golf clubs and ball

Rory McIlroy Signs With TaylorMade

After months of speculation over where Rory McIlroy will go next, the four-time major winner has signed with TaylorMade.

McIlroy has signed a long-term deal with the company and will play a full bag of TaylorMade clubs including the new TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.

SEE RORY MCILROY’S FULL ‘WHAT’S IN THE BAG?’

The 28-year-old has tested numerous clubs since Nike announced they would no longer make equipment back in August.

He initially went to the TaylorMade M2 driver and fairway woods, before settling with the Callaway Epic Sub Zero driver at the start of this year along with Callaway irons and Titleist Vokey wedges.

However, he posted a video of him using the new 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver in practice for The Players Championship and will use a full compliment of TaylorMade clubs from now on.

“My future rests firmly in my hands – that’s why I choose TaylorMade,” he said.

Related: 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver review

“I’ve been around the game long enough and have tested most clubs on the market, but I have never been as excited about equipment as I am right now.”

McIlroy joins a Tour staff that now includes the top three players in the world and six of the top 15 of the OWGR.

Related: TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges review

The 13-time PGA Tour & 13-time European Tour winner is looking to reclaim his position as the #1 player in the world with an arsenal of new TaylorMade products in the bag as he embarks on the next stage of his career in pursuit of his fifth major championship and beyond.

In the summer of 2016, McIlroy stated that he intended to spend a full year playing and testing product from nearly every major manufacturer, but commented at the Barclays that if he came across a product that he liked and was comfortable with, he’d accelerate his decision and consider signing a long-term deal.

Golf Monthly understands Rory McIlroy has tested products from all the major brands before making the decision to play TaylorMade.