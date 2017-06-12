The world number two will use the TaylorMade Tour Red Spider putter this week at Erin Hills

Rory McIlroy To Use Spider Putter At US Open

Rory McIlroy looks to have a new putter in his bag for the US Open this week – the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red.

The world number two signed with TaylorMade in May and initially put 13 TaylorMade clubs in his bag. He will now have all 14.

He has the M2 driver along with M2 Tour fairway woods, ‘Rors’ proto irons and Milled Grind wedges.

Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s Vice President of Tour Operations, told PGATour.com that McIlroy has tested the Spider Tour Red putter against a custom TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen and the Odyssey O-Works prototype he was previously using and noticed some key improvements on sidespin with the Spider.

“He tested it on all the monitors and it just outperformed everything,” Sbarbaro told the PGA Tour.

“Perfect speed, launch and spin with almost no sidespin. The (TP Collection) Mullen and the Odyssey (O-Works) were giving him more sidespin if he didn’t hit it perfect.”

McIlroy’s Spider is slightly different to those used by others, with his featuring a black alignment line and ‘RORS’ stamped on the sole.

The four-time major winner told PGATour.com, “That’s one of the reasons I went to the mallet — I sort of figured it helped me align better and helped with my aim.

“It’s awesome with the Spider because you set this thing up and you know exactly where you’re aiming, and it sits so square with that with that flow neck.”