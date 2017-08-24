The world number four has been spotted with some new irons in the bag this week

Rory McIlroy Using New Rors Proto Irons

Rory McIlroy tees it up in The Northern Trust this week and is using a new set of TaylorMade irons.

The world number four signed with the brand in May just before The Players Championship and initially went with a set of ‘Rors Proto’ bladed irons, similar to the new P730 irons launched this week.

The new irons look identical to the muscleback model McIlroy put in play for the first time at TPC Sawgrass, however there’s one noticeable difference: a change in head material.

He has switched into a new set of Rors Protos which are made out of 1025 carbon steel instead of a 304 stainless steel.

The 1025 carbon steel is a common head material for high-end forged irons and offers a soft feel that better players prefer.

The head shape is closer to the new P730 irons which were recently launched.

The P730 irons are also made from the 1025 carbon steel.

The original Rors Proto iron was roughly 85 percent of the complete version of the P730 when McIlroy started using them.

Rory’s new set has a shorter blade length, reduced offset and thinner topline that McIlroy prefers.

It also looks like McIlroy has changed putter from the TaylorMade TP Juno blade to the half-moon shaped Mullen:

The four-time major winner has chosen to defend the FedEx Cup after previously saying he may not play again until next year after suffering with a rib injury throughout 2017.

McIlroy will play all four events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, providing he moves from 43rd to inside the top 30 in the points list to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

He has then committed to playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in October.

