World number three Rory McIlroy using TaylorMade M2 driver and 3 wood in WGC-HSBC Champions in China

Rory McIlroy Using TaylorMade M2 Driver

After Nike Golf announced they would stop making golf clubs and equipment in August, the question on everyone’s lips was ‘what clubs will Rory McIlroy use now?‘

Whilst McIlroy hasn’t signed with anyone yet, we now know that he is using TaylorMade’s M2 Driver and 3 wood this week at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Not only has he changed heads, he’s also gone with the a new Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage prototype shaft in both his driver and 3 wood, which is his first new fairway wood shaft since his Titleist days.

The world number three is still using his Nike VR Pro blades, Nike Engage wedges and Scotty Cameron M1 prototype putter, and any further changes to his bag will most likely be made in the off-season leading up to the Masters.

Rory led the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained Off the Tee category last season and ranked ninth in Driving Distance, averaging 306.8 yards, and had previously said that he was happy with his current setup.

However, he looks to have found some improvement with the M2 – NoLayingUp tweeted a picture of his trackman stats showing a carry distance of 330 yards.

This means the top three players in the world Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and now Rory McIlroy all use Taylormade woods.

McIlroy won the 2016 FedEx Cup after victories in both the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship.

The four-time major winner shot 71 (-1) in the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions to lie seven off Rikard Karlberg’s lead.

Here he is ripping his 3 wood on the par 4 16th hole.

Let us know what clubs you think Rory McIlroy will be using in 2017.