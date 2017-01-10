World number two Rory McIlroy has changed his equipment for 2017, take a look at his bag setup with this Rory McIlroy What's In The Bag?

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy plays his first event of 2017 this week at the South African Open and he’ll be using a whole different set of clubs to when we last saw him play.

The world number two last played at the DP World Tour Championship in November where he used TaylorMade woods, Nike irons and wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.

However the Northern-Irishman has swapped out the his TaylorMade and Nike equipment for Titleist and Callaway.

He is using the new Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero driver along with prototype Callaway Apex MB irons.

He will also use the Titleist ProV1x ball, most likely the same prototype model that Justin Thomas won with at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

He told NoLayingUp, “I want to play the new ProV1x ball and I know the Callaway driver works the best with it. I also know my Nike irons don’t work as well with the Titleist ball because of the groove format. Too spinny, and a loss of distance.”

The Northern-Irishman will also use Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges and an Odyssey putter with a prototype insert, which could be similar to the new Microhinge insert found on the recently announced O Works 2017 line.

Speaking on the NoLayingUp podcast in November, Rory said, “With everything that’s going on in the golf world and the golf business right now, especially with my sponsor Nike pulling out of the golf equipment business, it’s given me the freedom to try other things in the market that I haven’t been able to try the last few years. It’s nice to have a little look around.

Rory McIlroy WITB – 2017 Clubs

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero, Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage shaft

Fairways: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero

Irons: Prototype Callaway Apex MB, True Temper Project X 7.0

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6, True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter: Odyssey prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x