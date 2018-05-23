rory mcilroy what's in the bag?

Here we take a look at the clubs Rory McIlroy is using this week at Wentworth

The four-time major winner signed with TaylorMade last year and currently has 14 TaylorMade clubs in the bag as well as a TaylorMade ball.

He recently secured his first victory as a TaylorMade staffer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he recorded the best week of his career on the greens.

Late last year he had the TaylorMade M2 driver and M2 Tour fairway woods but he has switched those out for the new M3 driver and an M3 fairway woods.

He is using the M3 driver and has averaged 316 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour.

He recently put a new shaft in his driver – changing out his Mitsubishi Kuro Kage for a Tensei Orange shaft which helped him pick up a whopping 5mph extra ball speed.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods has also put in the Tensei Orange shaft.

Other pros using the M3 driver include Woods, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.

As well as the M3 driver, he also has the new M3 3 and 5 woods in the bag. The latter was added to the line-up specifically with Augusta National in mind.

He has been using a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2 iron but has taken it out to bring the 5 wood in.

Here’s a great look at Rory’s setup:

McIlroy plays with a mixed set of irons with a TaylorMade P750 4 iron and P730 Rors Proto irons from 5-9. They’re fitted with Project X 7.0 shafts.

The 28-year-old is carrying three TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in 48°, 52° and 56° lofts which are machine-milled to his personal specification.

A newer addition to the bag is a 60° Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge.

Rory put a new flat stick in the bag at Bay Hill for his Arnold Palmer Invitational victory.

He used a TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Soto putter with a slant neck at Bay Hill but has changed to the same model with a more traditional Anser-style neck.

He is still using the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.