Russell Henley What’s In The Bag?

Russell Henley fired 10 birdies in a closing 65 to win his third PGA Tour title at the Shell Houston Open and punch his ticket to Augusta.

The American had five birdies on each nine to wrap up a comfortable three shot win, even with a bogey on the last.

He double-bogeyed the ninth but that didn’t stop him on a day where he seemingly couldn’t miss on the greens.

“I wasn’t expecting to go back to Augusta,” he said. “I was planning on not going, but I was going to try my best to win. So, the fact I get to go back is pretty cool and I’m excited. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

“I made 10 birdies today?” He said afterwards. “Yeah well that is the best round I’ve ever played then I guess.”

This will be his fourth Masters tournament, having recorded his best finish of 21st in his last outing in 2015.

The Nike ambassador has had to look elsewhere for his clubs since the company announced that they would stop making equipment last August.

Henley signed with Titleist in January and plays a full bag of Titleists, including the new 917 metalwoods, 716 AP2 irons, Vokey SM6 wedges and Pro V1x ball.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 8.5°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80TX

3 wood: Titleist 917F2 15°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80TX

3 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB, Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage S Tini 100TX

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 716 AP2, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46°-08 F Grind, 51°-08 F, 55°-10 S Grind, 59°-08 M Grind), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 50), S400 (54, 58)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat Concept 2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x