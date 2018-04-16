Here we take a look at the equipment used by RBC Heritage winner Satoshi Kodaira

Satoshi Kodaira What’s In The Bag?

Satoshi Kodaira won his maiden PGA Tour title in dramatic fashion, beating Si Woo Kim on the third playoff hole with a 25 foot birdie putt.

Kodaira’s RBC Heritage victory made him just the fifth Japanese golfer to win on the PGA Tour.

The six-time Japan Golf Tour winner is now up to a career-high 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He uses clubs from Japanese company PRGR, which stands for ‘Pro Gear’.

He carries 11 PRGR clubs as well as a TaylorMade fairway wood, a Fourteen Golf wedge and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter.

Kodaira uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

He currently uses PRGR’s RS Prototype driver in 10.5°. He has averaged just under 290 yards off the tee this season, impressive when you consider he is just 5’7″ tall.

His 3 wood is the 2017 TaylorMade M2 and he has a PRGR iD Nabala 5 wood. All of his metalwoods are fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD shafts.

His irons are the PRGR Tune model from 4 to pitching wedge. They’re fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts.

Kodaira has two wedges, a PRGR iD Nabala Tour 52° gap wedge and a Fourteen Golf RM-22 60° lob wedge.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype.

