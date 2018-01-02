sergio garcia signs with callaway

The Masters champion will use a full bag of Callaway clubs

Sergio Garcia Using Callaway Equipment

It’s official. 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia has signed with Callaway.

The Spaniard began using the company’s gear at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai where he was spotted with Epic woods, Apex MB irons, Mack Daddy wedges and an Odyssey Toulon putter.

Callaway have confirmed that the 30-time professional winner will play a full bag of Callaway woods, irons and wedges, with an Odyssey putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft ball.

“I’m really excited to switch to Callaway,” said Garcia.

“After testing different brands I realised Callaway’s technology and innovation will help me maximise my game and perform to the best of my ability.”

On the green, Sergio is currently using a yet-to-be-released Odyssey Toulon putter that he’s won with previously.

“It’s an exciting new toe hang mallet that we will launch next month,” said Sean Toulon, SVP, Callaway Golf & GM, Odyssey Brand.

“He really likes the choices we have for him, especially the roll enhancing face technologies that our putters feature.”

Last October, Garcia won the Valderrama Masters in his native Spain with a Mack Daddy 4 Wedge and a Toulon putter in the bag.

Garcia’s Toulon putter:

“Sergio has been one of the world’s most talented and charismatic players for almost 20 years,” said Callaway President & CEO Chip Brewer.

“It will be fun to see what he can do using Callaway equipment.”

In addition to playing Callaway equipment Garcia will display a Callaway logo on both sides of his hat. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Masters champion split with TaylorMade in October soon after the company was sold off by adidas. He still wears adidas apparel and shoes.

