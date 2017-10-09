Sergio Garcia and TaylorMade have parted ways after the Spaniard was released from the remaining years of his contract

Sergio Garcia Splits With TaylorMade

After 15 years and 19 worldwide wins together, Sergio Garcia and TaylorMade have parted company.

The Spaniard has been released from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract.

Related: Sergio Garcia wins Masters

The news comes after adidas sold TaylorMade in May by US private equity group KPS Partners.

Garcia has been the poster boy for adidas golf for many years, wearing the company’s apparel, shoes, hat and using an adidas Tour Bag.

TaylorMade released a statement today referencing a “memorable 15 year partnership” after agreeing the release from the remaining year’s of Garcia’s TaylorMade contract.

A statement from TaylorMade wrote:

“Today, after a memorable 15 year partnership with Sergio Garcia, we have mutually agreed on a release from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract. It has been an honor to play a role in his performance throughout his career, including The PLAYERS Championship, 19 worldwide wins, Ryder Cup heroics and his 2017 Masters win. We congratulate Sergio on a career year and wish him all the best for the future.”

Garcia signed with TaylorMade-adidas from Titleist after the 2002 Ryder Cup in October.

Garcia won his first major at this year’s Masters in a thrilling final day battle with fellow TaylorMade staffer Justin Rose.

He also won the 2008 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Where next for the Spaniard?

Well, he was spotted using a Callaway Mack Daddy wedge at the recent British Masters and has also been using a Toulon putter.

Toulon is a putter brand crafted by Odyssey, who are owned by Callaway.

Will he sign with Callaway? Or someone else? Who knows.

All will be revealed in due course.

As things stand, Garcia is still an adidas ambassador and will continue wearing adidas apparel and carrying an adidas Tour Bag.

It’s been a big 2017 TaylorMade, having signed both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and being sold from adidas.

As well as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, the company still have contracts with a large contingent of the world’s biggest names including world number one Dustin Johnson, former world number one Jason Day, world number five Jon Rahm and 2013 US Open champion and Olympic Gold Medallist Justin Rose.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram