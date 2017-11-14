Sergio Garcia Using Callaway Equipment in Dubai

The Masters champion has been spotted playing Callaway gear in practice for this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Sergio Garcia Using Callaway Equipment

After much speculation, it looks like we now know which equipment manufacturer Sergio Garcia will sign with.

The Masters champion split with TaylorMade in October and has since been spotted using a Callaway Mack Daddy wedge and a Toulon putter.

The Spaniard split with TaylorMade soon after the company was sold off by adidas and is still wearing adidas apparel and shoes.

Now Garcia has been spotted using what looks like a full bag of Callaway equipment as he practices for the final event of the European Tour season – the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

As you can see above, Garcia was spotted using the Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver in practice, switching it in for his TaylorMade M2.

He was also spotted using a new fairway wood with a black carbon fibre crown – most likely the Callaway GBB Epic fairway – as opposed to the striking black-white finish of the TaylorMade M1 fairway he was previously using.

He was also spotted playing with a new set of irons in the form of the new Callaway Apex MBs. The set even had his logo stamped into them, which suggests this could be a long term move rather than a single-round test.

He still has the Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Prototype wedges in play, as well as his Toulon putter, which is a brand owned by Callaway.

Garcia initially said that he would keep his TaylorMade equipment in his bag for the entire season and begin testing when the year was up, but it seems he has had a change of heart and has made the change ahead of the European Tour’s final event.

Garcia’s Toulon putter:

It’s a huge call from the Spaniard who is one of just three players still in the running for the Race to Dubai title. He and English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose can all win the big prize this week.

