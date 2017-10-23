Sergio Garcia What's In The Bag - We take a look at the clubs used by the Masters Champion to win the Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag

Sergio Garcia won his third tournament of the year, the first time he has ever done so in his career, by winning the Andalucia Valderrama Masters by one shot over Joost Luiten.

The Spaniard recently announced he would be leaving TaylorMade after 15 years but has said he will continue to use his current equipment before testing new gear in the off-season.

The clubs he used to win in Spain were a little different to what he used to win his maiden major title at the Masters. He has reverted back to a Tour Preferred EF wedge and a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Prototype wedge we first saw him using at the British Masters at Close House.

He has also been chopping and changing between the TaylorMade Spider Red putter as well as an Odyssey and Toulon Design model, opting in Spain for the Toulon Design Atlanta Prototype mallet with the colours of the Spanish flag on it. Odyssey and Toulon Design were the number 1 and 2 most selected models in play at Valderrama.

RELATED: What clubs will Sergio Garcia use next?

He continues to use TaylorMade woods and irons, including the TaylorMade 2017 M2 driver along with the 2017 M1 three-wood and five-wood and P750 Tour Proto Irons from 3-iron to pitching wedge.

Take a look at the equipment he used to win in Valderrama:

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 9.5°, Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80TX shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 15°, Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

5 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 19°, Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto, 3-PW, Nippon Modus 130X shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF, 52°. Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Prototype, 58°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts



Putter: Toulon Design Atlanta Prototype with a SuperStroke 1.0P grip (Tour only)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram