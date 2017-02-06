Take a look at the equipment the Spaniard used to win his 12th European Tour title at the Dubai Desert Classic

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

Sergio Garcia is a winner on the European Tour again for the first time since the 2014 Qatar Masters.

The Spaniard dominated the Dubai Desert Classic to beat 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson by three strokes.

It was Garcia’s first win since the HP Byron Nelson last May and he moves back into the world’s top 10 for the first time since June 2015, now ranked 9th.

The 37-year-old led from start to finish and the statistics emphasise his domination, he used TaylorMade’s new P750 irons to hit 81.9% of G.I.R to lead the field.

He is using the new 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver which he averaged 305.1 yards with to rank 3rd in the field.

The Spaniard wasn’t only hitting it long, he was also hitting it straight. Garcia hit 69.6% of fairways to rank 2nd.

With all these incredible long game statistics, the birdies were sure to follow and they did, he had 22 for the week which was the most of anybody.

Garcia used a full bag of TaylorMade’s 2017 line-up, including M metalwoods, P750 irons, Milled Grind wedges and the new TP5 ball.

Take a look at the equipment he used:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 9.5°, Kuro Kage Silver 80X

3 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 15°, Kuro Kage Silver 80X

5 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 19°, Kuro Kage Silver 80X

3-PW: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto, Nippon Modus 130X

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52° and 58°

Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno

Ball: TaylorMade TP5