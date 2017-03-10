Shot Scope App Now Available To Download - New app means Shot Scope users can see their statistics after a round on their smartphone or tablet for analysis

Shot Scope App Now Available To Download

Golf performance tracking brand Shot Scope has announced that both iOS and Android versions of the Shot Scope app are now available to download, providing detailed post-round statistics on the go.

Similar to Game Golf in concept, the new apps will allow users to upload data from their Shot Scope wristband immediately after play directly to their mobile device via Bluetooth.

Providing instant access to over 100 Tour-level statistics, a shot-by-shot overview and other insights, golfers will be able to analyse their performance on both mobile and tablet after every round.



The free apps, available from the Apple and Google Play app stores, complement the existing desktop app to give golfers their statistics in the palm of their hands.

Both apps break the game down into sections, including club distances, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting, helping golfers identify both their strengths and weaknesses.

Shot Scope is the first and only golf performance tracking system that collects data automatically, without disrupting play due to the need to tag or sync with a phone.

Instead, the golfer wears a wristband which senses every shot and the club that was used by communicating with tags in grips.

The introduction of the app brings the statistics even closer to the golfer, allowing for flexible, accessible and on-demand access to all of their data.

Fully conforming to the Rules of Golf, Shot Scope can be used in competitive play and is already used on both the European and Ladies European Tours.

The innovative technology brand continues to enjoy a sustained period of expansion, with the launch of the new apps following the recent news of Shot Scope CEO David Hunter being named Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the BQ Live Awards.

With the overriding goal of improving the way in which both amateur and professional golfers collect and analyse statistics from their game, Shot Scope is the first fully automated performance tracking system for golf.