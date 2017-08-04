Shot Scope V2 Watch Revealed - Shot Scope combines automatic performance tracking with GPS technology in new V2 Watch model



Shot Scope has unveiled details of its pioneering new V2 model, with the innovative device combining advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking.

Available to pre-order now at the introductory price of just £189, Shot Scope V2 builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.

Performance statistics of this quality have previously only been available to Tour players, however V2 uses Shot Scope’s proprietary course mapping data to bring the same level of detail to the palm of the everyday golfer.

Shot Scope’s in-house engineers have developed the V2 with three modes to meet the needs of every golfer; GPS, PRO and GPS+TRACK.

In both GPS and GPS+TRACK modes, the LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position using Smart GPS. Distances to hazards will be released in a software update later this year.

Performance tracking is activated in both PRO and GPS+TRACK modes. The device works in the background to collect over 100 Tour-level statistics, broken down into five areas: clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.

Following the success of V1, the launch of V2 has been highly anticipated as it meets the needs of those that crave both GPS and automatic performance tracking technology in one device.

Shot Scope V2 will retail for £225, however a special pre-order price of just £189 is available until October 1st at which date the product will ship. Golfers can pay a deposit to secure their purchase today, and pay in full nearer shipping time.