Skechers Go Golf 2017 Shoes Unveiled

Skechers has launched five new men’s shoe and two new women’s shoes in a Go Golf 2017 collection crammed with new technologies, new designs and head-turning colours.

They follow on from the launch of the Go Golf Elite and Go Golf Blade shoes launched last year, which provided golfers with two very different propositions out on the golf course.

The goal, as ever, is total performance and out-of-the-box comfort. Newly improved technologies include 5Gen, a next-generation highly responsive cushioning foam in the sole; the waterproof H2GO Shield; and the DRI-LEX moisture management system.

Headlining the men’s range are the Go Golf Pro 2 (£129) and Pro 2 LX (£142, above) are Skechers’ most advanced golf shoes and both feature 5Gen technology, H2GO Shield waterproof protection and a quick-release outsole for stability and performance in all conditions.

Go Golf Elite 2 (£102, below) blends the Pro 2’s upper with a spikeless outsole for comfort combined with traction, plus it’s waterproof. The Go Golf Focus and Focus Collegiate (£139) are waterproof newcomers featuring a sleek, low-to-the-ground profile and durable-grip TPU bottom plate.

The lightweight, spikeless Go Golf Drive 2 and Drive 2 LX (£79) are a new addition to the family, designed for maximum comfort and feature a Dynamic Upper Fit that helps to secure the foot and add stability to the golf swing along with replaceable SoftSpikes.

Last in the men’s line is the Go Golf Fairway (£77, above), which is an athletic-inspired shoe boasting innovative cushioning technologies, modern styling and out-of-the-box comfort.

For women, the lightweight, comfortable Go Golf Birdie, featuring responsive 5Gen Technology, comes in three options – Birdie (£77), Birdie Tropic (£77, above) featuring floral print details, and Birdie Classic (£92) showcasing more classic styling.

All new shoe models are available in store now in multiple colour options. Skechers golf shoes are worn out on Tour by Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox and Colin Montgomerie.