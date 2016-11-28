Take a look inside the bag of the World Cup of Golf winner with this Soren Kjeldsen WITB - World Cup of Golf Winning Clubs

Soren Kjeldsen WITB – World Cup of Golf Winning Clubs

Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen won the World Cup of Golf for Denmark this weekend at Kingston Heath GC in Melbourne.

The duo finished on -20 after four days – two days of foursomes and two days of fourball better-ball. They beat France, China and the USA by four strokes.

Kjeldsen has an interesting bag setup, the Cleveland/Srixon ambassador has a mix of TaylorMade, Cleveland and Odyssey clubs.

Let’s take a closer look.

The four-time European Tour winner used a TaylorMade M2 driver with a UST Mamiya Elements Wind 6X shaft. The Dane isn’t known for his length but for his accuracy. He averaged 279.49 yards on the European Tour in 2016, that’s a full 35 yards shorter than Dean Burmester – who averaged 315.6 yards.

Kjeldsen did, however, hit an impressive 67.6% of fairways which ranks him 19th on a list of 196.

The 41-year-old only switched to the M2 during the British Masters in the second week of October, before that he was using a TaylorMade AeroBurner.

He also had an M1 fairway wood along with his Cleveland 588cb irons which he has been using all season.

He uses Cleveland’s RTX 2.0 wedges in 52, 54 and 60 degrees and has an Odyssey Works Rossie II putter.

Driver: TaylorMade M2, UST Mamiya

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M1, UST Mamiya Attas G7 X

Irons: Cleveland 588 CB, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 52, 54, 60, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: Odyssey Works Rossie II